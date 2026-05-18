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Hong Kong Bar Association awards scholarships to top young legal talent

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1 hour ago
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Four outstanding pupil barristers were each awarded a HK$200,000 scholarship by the Hong Kong Bar Association on Monday evening as the city’s top judicial and legal figures gathered to celebrate the next generation of talent committed to upholding the rule of law.

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The ceremony, now in its 27th year, recognized Lam Pak-hei, Lau Chak-kei, Leo Pang Yin-ching, and Wong Long-sang for their academic excellence and dedication.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung, who presented the certificates, remarked that the awards serve as a symbol of hard work and professional distinction, adding that he looked forward to seeing the recipients contribute significantly to the legal industry in the years ahead.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok and various senior judges, underscoring the importance of the award within the legal community.

Jose-Antonio Maurellet, the chairman of the Bar Association, noted that the intense competition for this year’s scholarships reflects a flourishing talent pool in Hong Kong.

He encouraged the awardees to embrace their roles as independent practitioners, explaining that the city’s legal structure allows barristers to provide unbiased advocacy for their clients.

He particularly highlighted the importance of the principle that barristers must accept cases within their expertise if they are available, ensuring that every citizen has the right to legal representation regardless of the circumstances.

The scholarship funds are intended to support the four recipients during their pupillage, helping to cover their living and training expenses as they prepare for full practice.

Over nearly three decades, this scholarship program has supported a total of 108 individuals, with the Bar Association investing over HK$21 million into the future of the profession.

This year’s ceremony also saw the attendance of more than 20 past winners, symbolizing a long-standing tradition of mentorship and the passing of the torch within the legal field.

Voices
Voices

Beyond professional training, the Bar Association is also working to increase public engagement through the release of a new book titled Voices.

The publication features a collection of essays by 14 experienced barristers covering a wide range of topics, from constitutional matters to everyday social issues such as ride-hailing regulations and dining etiquette.

Maurellet explained that the initiative aims to deepen the community’s understanding of the law, suggesting that a law-abiding society relies on the active participation of its citizens as much as it does on courts and legal organizations.

The Association is already planning a follow-up book that will focus on the experiences of junior barristers.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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