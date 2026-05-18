logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Over a hundred feel tremors in HK after magnitude 5.2 quake hits Guangxi: Observatory

NEWS
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

More than a hundred residents in Hong Kong reported feeling the tremor, which lasted a few seconds after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Guangxi, China, at 9.44pm on Monday, according to the Observatory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The quake's epicenter is roughly 200 kilometers north-northeast of Nanning and about 550 kilometers west-northwest of Hong Kong. The focal depth is about 8 kilometers.

Preliminary estimates rated the quake at intensity II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, meaning it was felt mostly by people at rest or on upper floors, the forecastor added.

quakeHong Kongtremor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
5.2-magnitude quake kills two in south China: state media
CHINA
10 hours ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Three Chinese tech firms kick off their bookbuilding for Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Paul Chan. ISD
International institutions' recognition of HK reflects understanding of city's potential, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
17-05-2026 16:49 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government welcomes IMF's assessment
FINANCE
15-05-2026 22:03 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Friday, following Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
15-05-2026 16:31 HKT
OCBC Hong Kong new office in Kai Tak. SING TAO
Singapore's OCBC to add 30-50 Hong Kong-based relationship managers in 2026
FINANCE
15-05-2026 14:09 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon on Friday
FINANCE
15-05-2026 12:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Friday
FINANCE
15-05-2026 10:14 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted on Thursday as investors await details of Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
14-05-2026 16:37 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
StanChart lifts Hong Kong 2026 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent on strong Q1 figure
FINANCE
14-05-2026 15:03 HKT
(Video) Teenager hit by car while photographing bus with idol advertisement in Cheung Sha Wan
NEWS
18 hours ago
Sandy Lam returns to HK after 9 years, fans flock to Kai Tak as ticket stubs unlock retail perks
NEWS
21 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guangxi, tremor felt in HK
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.