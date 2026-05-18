Over a hundred feel tremors in HK after magnitude 5.2 quake hits Guangxi: Observatory

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More than a hundred residents in Hong Kong reported feeling the tremor, which lasted a few seconds after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Guangxi, China, at 9.44pm on Monday, according to the Observatory.
The quake's epicenter is roughly 200 kilometers north-northeast of Nanning and about 550 kilometers west-northwest of Hong Kong. The focal depth is about 8 kilometers.
Preliminary estimates rated the quake at intensity II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, meaning it was felt mostly by people at rest or on upper floors, the forecastor added.