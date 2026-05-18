Towngas partners with Hyundai, others to accelerate Hong Kong's hydrogen energy development

Towngas has joined forces with nine other industry leaders, including South Korea's Hyundai Motor, to accelerate the development of hydrogen energy in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Hydrogen Development Symposium 2026, organized by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department as part of Hydrogen Week, running until this Saturday.

Comprising 10 signatories from South Korea, France, mainland China and Hong Kong, the partnership aims to develop Hong Kong's hydrogen energy ecosystem in three key aspects: producing green hydrogen using biogas from landfills, deploying hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and generators, and nurturing hydrogen energy startups.

​On collaborating with Hyundai, Towngas chief operating officer of Hong Kong Business Don Cheng Hill-kwong described it as "a match made in heaven" with Towngas supplying hydrogen – which constitutes around 50 percent of the city's town gas mix – and Hyundai being a global leader in hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Don Cheng

Cheng noted that Towngas as the core coordinator of the city's hydrogen energy sector, with over 3,700 kilometers of underground pipeline network for hydrogen transportation, has already implemented eight demonstration projects. These include hydrogen generators for construction sites and large-scale events, such as the 2025 National Games golf tournament in Fanling, and hydrogen-powered electric vehicle charging systems.

The company also plans to install a hydrogen-powered charging station at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park by the end of the year. Cheng said hydrogen-fueled vehicles can be refueled in about 10 minutes – far faster than the hour or more required for conventional electric vehicles – and produce zero carbon emissions when using green hydrogen.

He added that as demand grows, hydrogen energy costs are expected to fall, with interest already shown by property developers and operators of cross-border heavy goods vehicles.