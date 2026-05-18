Night Recap - May 18, 2026

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HK on alert as Ebola symptoms easily mistaken for flu

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Health authorities are ramping up precautions as an Ebola outbreak grips central Africa. Experts warn that the disease's symptoms closely resemble those of the common cold or gastroenteritis, making early detection challenging.

$9.4m payout to former lawmakers’ aides sparks public funds row

Former lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun has questioned the use of public money to pay extra bonuses to legislative assistants, after a report said 30 outgoing lawmakers handed out about HK$9.4 million in bonuses or gratuities before leaving office.

Cheung Chau Bun Festival: Ticket, transport and event guide for Bun Scrambling Final

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival will reach its climax with the Bun Scrambling Final in the early hours of May 25, with thousands expected to head to Cheung Chau for one of Hong Kong’s best-known traditional events.

Fugitive arrested in mainland China charged with 1999 murder of newspaper hawker

A 54-year-old man has been brought before a Hong Kong court to face a murder charge in connection with the killing of a newspaper hawker in Sham Shui Po nearly 27 years ago, following his recent capture and transfer from mainland China.

MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate

The MTR Corporation has announced that two new platforms at Airport Station will officially enter service this Wednesday to coincide with the upcoming opening of the Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2.

Business Today

Lai Sun Development names its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, offering 46 homes

Lai Sun Development (0488) has named its Kowloon Tong project Mount Broadcast, which provides 46 homes.

China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

China's Baidu (9888) topped market estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by strong demand for its cloud computing services that helped offset lingering weakness in its advertising business.

CLP's first quarter electricity sales in Hong Kong rose 3.2 percent year on year

CLP (0002) announced on Monday that its first-quarter electricity sales in Hong Kong rose 3.2 percent year on year to 7,319 gigawatt hours, mainly attributed to the city's robust economy and growing power demand in most sectors.

China's April new home prices fall at slowest monthly pace in a year

China’s new home prices fell at the slowest monthly pace in a year, data showed on Monday, offering early signs of stabilisation as local governments deploy support measures to boost sales and shore up sentiment.

Three Chinese tech firms kick off their bookbuilding for Hong Kong IPO

Three Chinese tech companies have kicked off their bookbuilding on Monday for listing in Hong Kong on May 27.

World/China

Kremlin says it has 'serious expectations' for Putin's trip to China

Russia has high expectations for President Vladimir Putin's trip to China this week, and the two sides will use it to develop their "privileged partnership", the Kremlin said on Monday.

Trump says 'clock ticking' for Iran as peace negotiations stall

President Donald Trump threatened "there won't be anything left" of Iran if no peace deal is reached, as their truce came under further strain with drone attacks on US allies in the Gulf.

WHO kicks off annual assembly amid hantavirus, Ebola crises

World Health Organization member states gather for their annual meeting in Geneva Monday amid concern over deadly hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks and uncertainty over announced US and Argentinian withdrawals.

Anthropic to brief global financial watchdog on cyber flaws exposed by Mythos, FT reports

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is set to brief the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on cyber vulnerabilities in the global financial system identified by its latest AI model, Mythos, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plan.