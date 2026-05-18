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More than 7,000 students join MTR innovation program on inclusion and sustainability

NEWS
9 mins ago
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MTR Corporation said its annual “‘Train’ for Life’s Journeys 2.0” program attracted more than 7,000 students this year, marking a record high for the youth initiative focused on social inclusion and sustainability.

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The two-month program encouraged students to develop innovative solutions tackling environmental and social issues. Some participants later formed teams to join the Innovation Challenge, where they received guidance from MTR staff and social innovation mentors.

At the finale held last Saturday, 28 shortlisted teams presented their ideas to judges. Students from SALEM-Immanuel Lutheran College won the “Social Inclusion” category with a proposal for a shared trolley lending service at MTR stations to help elderly passengers transport heavy belongings.

Meanwhile, students from Shun Lee Catholic Secondary School won the “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction” category with a proposal to install pedal-powered devices at stations to generate energy for rainwater filtration and cooling systems.

MTR also announced that a bus announcement system designed to assist visually impaired passengers, inspired by a winning proposal from last year’s competition, is being progressively introduced across its bus fleet from mid-May.

The system broadcasts route and destination information when bus doors open, helping visually impaired passengers identify arriving buses more easily.

MTR Chief Executive Officer Jeny Yeung Mei-chun said the student proposals reflected Hong Kong’s needs in social inclusion and low-carbon development.

“The Corporation will continue to leverage its network and resources, and through this platform which allows students to bring creative ideas to life, equip young people to become the future leaders,” she said.

The “‘Train’ for Life’s Journeys” program was launched in 2009 to encourage young people to engage with the community through workshops, experiential learning and innovation activities.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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