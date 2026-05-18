Police chief Joe Chow calls for a ‘warmer’ force with stronger human touch

Leading a force of more than 30,000 officers, Joe Chow Yat-ming has outlined his vision for a “warmer” police force that balances firm law enforcement with greater empathy and human connection.

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In an exclusive interview with Striding On magazine, Chow, who became Police Commissioner in 2025, reflected on his more than three decades in policing and shared his leadership philosophy.

He said his policing journey began after a recommendation from a classmate while he was a second-year biology student.

Recalling his early days as an inspector in Mong Kok’s criminal investigation units, Chow described the demanding work culture and strong sense of camaraderie among officers.

“Everyone was still in the office early in the morning, giving a feeling that you will never walk alone,” he said.

Chow also spoke about his experience at the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, saying the work taught him the importance of discretion, collaboration and solving complex cases as a team.

“The police force is one whole team — no matter whether you are a patrol officer or the Police Commissioner, any success belongs to the entire team,” he said.

While stressing the force’s responsibility to uphold the law, Chow said empathy and humanity were equally important in frontline policing.

“Sometimes if officers say one more word or take one more step, public perception can be completely different,” he said.

On improving efficiency, Chow highlighted the growing use of technology within the force, including speech-to-text applications for statement taking and streamlined procedures for fixed-penalty notices.

Drawing on his secondment to Interpol headquarters in Lyon between 2012 and 2013 as a criminal intelligence officer, Chow said crime has become increasingly borderless. He added that combating illegal gambling remains one of his priorities.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching in June and July, he said police would step up enforcement and prevention efforts against illegal betting activities.

He noted that illegal bookmaking carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and seven years in prison, while participating in illegal betting may result in a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and nine months’ imprisonment.

Chow warned that illegal gambling could place a heavy burden on society and is often linked to loan sharking, corruption, violent debt collection, problem gambling and family issues.

He also acknowledged the role of Hong Kong Jockey Club in supporting responsible wagering through regulated betting channels and public education campaigns against illegal gambling.

Separately, Chow thanked the Club for supporting the “Junior Police Call Anti-Narcotics and Fight Crime 3x3 Basketball Training Programme” in 2025, which reached more than 6,000 students and teachers from 66 schools.

The program, funded with more than HK$1.7 million, promoted anti-drug and anti-crime messages, rejection of illegal gambling, and positive values through basketball activities.

Chow also highlighted the long-running Junior Police Call scheme as an important bridge between young people and the police force.

He said the Club had contributed more than HK$15 million toward upgrading the Junior Police Call Centre in Pat Heung.

The redevelopment of G Block, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027, will include new facilities such as an air pistol range and a tactical simulation building aimed at strengthening youth engagement through technology-enabled training spaces.

Away from work, Chow said he enjoys visiting local markets, running along Hong Kong’s waterfront and cooking.

He said he currently runs three to four times a week, adding: “Keep running empties your mind. Break a sweat, and you feel lighter.”