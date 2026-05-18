Nearly 80pc of Hong Kong employees feel emotionally exhausted, AIA survey finds

AIA Hong Kong said Hong Kong workers reported a low average workplace happiness score of 65 out of 100, as a new survey highlighted rising physical and mental health pressure across the city’s workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the inaugural AIA Survey of Hong Kong Workplace Wellbeing, nearly eight in 10 respondents said they felt “emotionally exhausted,” “overly tired” or “significantly demotivated at work” in the past month. More than 10 percent said such symptoms lasted for over 10 workdays a month.

“Heavy workload and long working hours” as well as “poor work-life balance” were cited as the main causes of fatigue and depression.

The survey also found that nearly one in five employees had taken sick leave in the past year due to mental or emotional health issues. Among them, around 70 percent said fear of misunderstanding or stigma discouraged them from seeking help.

Nearly half of respondents said they did not know how to access professional support for mental or emotional difficulties, while about 35 percent delayed or avoided counseling or therapy because of cost concerns.

Around 70 percent agreed psychotherapy and mental health consultations should be included in company medical coverage or employee benefits.

In response, AIA Hong Kong announced the launch of MindAid, an online mental wellness platform developed with digital healthcare company WhiteCoat.

The platform, available to eligible group insurance members and dependants aged 18 or above, offers unlimited free text-based mental wellness support through the AIA+ mobile app.

Users can schedule text-chat sessions with psychologists or counselors, sometimes within 90 minutes of booking.

Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau, said mental health remains under-supported in many employee benefit schemes despite its importance to workplace wellbeing and productivity.

“With the launch of MindAid, AIA Hong Kong aims to address these challenges through a discreet, digital platform that aligns with modern communication habits,” she said.

The survey also found that nearly 80 percent of employees continued handling work messages outside office hours, while more than half had considered leaving their jobs because they did not fit into the workplace culture.

Among Gen Z workers aged 18 to 24, 20 percent said they had already quit a job for that reason.

The survey was conducted by YouGov between February 5 and 11 this year, involving 804 adults aged 18 or above in Hong Kong.

