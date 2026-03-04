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NEWS

5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guangxi, tremor felt in HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guangxi, China at 12.21am on Monday, with tremors felt in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

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The epicentre was located about 190 kilometres north-northeast of Nanning (about 550 kilometres west-northwest of Hong Kong), with a focal depth of about 10 kilometres.

The Observatory received over 10 locally felt reports of the tremor, which lasted a few seconds. Initial estimates gave a local intensity of II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, meaning felt by persons at rest, on upper floors, or in favourable positions.

Guangxi earthquake Hong Kong Observatory tremor felt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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