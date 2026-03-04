5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Guangxi, tremor felt in HK

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A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Guangxi, China at 12.21am on Monday, with tremors felt in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Observatory said.
The epicentre was located about 190 kilometres north-northeast of Nanning (about 550 kilometres west-northwest of Hong Kong), with a focal depth of about 10 kilometres.
The Observatory received over 10 locally felt reports of the tremor, which lasted a few seconds. Initial estimates gave a local intensity of II on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, meaning felt by persons at rest, on upper floors, or in favourable positions.