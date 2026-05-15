John Lee urges media to tell 'good stories' of Hong Kong and China at 2025 News Awards

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu used his address at the Hong Kong News Award 2025 ceremony on Friday to urge the city’s media to help tell positive stories about Hong Kong and mainland China.

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During his speech to industry leaders and award winners, Lee framed the media’s responsibilities within the broader context of the country’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan.

He noted that the national strategy focuses on building a strong Chinese narrative to improve international communication and showcase a respectable, positive image of the nation.

To align with these goals, Lee revealed that the local administration is currently drafting Hong Kong’s first-ever five-year blueprint, which will focus on accelerating the Northern Metropolis development and reinforcing traditional strongholds in finance and trade while cultivating new industries.

Within this era of rapid development, the Chief Executive outlined his expectations for the journalism sector by drawing upon ancient philosophical concepts of establishing virtue, merit, and words.

He called on media professionals to maintain a strong moral compass and set a standard for professional excellence, urging them to prioritize the core interests of both the nation and Hong Kong amidst a complex global landscape.

Lee stressed that the immense influence of the press comes with a heavy responsibility to remain unbiased, avoid using journalism as a tool for personal gain, and provide the public with accurate, high-quality information.

Furthermore, the city’s leader encouraged reporters to "establish merit" by actively contributing to the community and safeguard the truth.

He expressed hope that journalists would produce factual reporting that captures the broad scope of the city’s socioeconomic development.

Such comprehensive coverage, he explained, serves a dual purpose: it helps the government better understand public sentiment while simultaneously communicating Hong Kong’s unique opportunities and strengths to both local and international audiences.

Concluding his address, Lee congratulated the award recipients for their outstanding work.

He reiterated that constructing a better Hong Kong requires the collaborative effort of the entire society, noting that the active and responsible participation of the media remains an indispensable element in the city’s continued prosperity.

Among the afternoon’s honorees, The Standard’s Carlos Francisco Ramos Magno was awarded 2nd Runner-up for Best Headline (English) for his work on the article titled "Deadly web of deceit."