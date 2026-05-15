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NEWS

Three men remanded after police seize $98.7m worth of cannabis in major Sai Kung smuggling bust

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Three unemployed South Asian men appeared in court on Friday charged with drug trafficking following a major police operation in Sai Kung that uncovered half a ton of suspected cannabis buds.

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The seizure, valued at approximately HK$98.7 million, marks the largest haul of cannabis recorded by the police force since 2023.

The defendants—identified as 25-year-old Abdullah, 35-year-old Singh Amandeep, and 28-year-old Fiaz Mohammad Sajjat—were escorted to the Kwun Tong Magistrates' Courts for their first hearing.

Singh is an Indian national, while Abdullah and Fiaz are Pakistani nationals. The trio faced a joint charge of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

The arrests stem from a police crackdown on a sea-route smuggling syndicate earlier this week. Authorities intercepted the group on May 13 along Tai Mong Tsai Road in Sai Kung.

During the operation, officers discovered and seized the massive shipment of cannabis, which investigators believe was being brought into the city via maritime routes.

During the court proceedings, the defendants were not required to enter a plea.

The prosecution requested more time for further investigation into the smuggling network and the origin of the narcotics.

Magistrate Eric Yao Kwok-sun presided over the hearing and decided to adjourn the case until August 7.

Given the severity of the charges and the significant quantity of drugs involved, the magistrate ordered that all three men be remanded in custody pending their next court appearance. Under Hong Kong law, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offense that can carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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