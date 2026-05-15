Mainlander remanded after alleged self-immolation plot at Admiralty fast food outlet

A 34-year-old unemployed man from mainland China appeared in court today charged with possession of items with intent to damage property, following an incident where he was allegedly found with gasoline and a lighter at an Admiralty fast-food restaurant.

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The court heard the suspect reportedly planned to set himself on fire after suffering significant financial losses from cryptocurrency investments.

The defendant, Li, who was visiting Hong Kong on a two-way permit, was escorted to the Eastern Magistrates' Courts for his first hearing this morning.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon outside a McDonald’s restaurant at the Admiralty Centre on Harcourt Road.

Police arrested Li after discovering him in possession of one bottle of gasoline, one can of gasoline, and a lighter. The prosecution alleged that he intended to use these items to damage the property of others without a lawful excuse.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the defendant’s actions were driven by personal distress following unsuccessful investments in virtual currencies.

Li was not required to enter a plea during today's proceedings. Magistrate Kestrel Lam Tsz-hong adjourned the case until June 26 to allow the police further time to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The defense did not submit a bail application on behalf of the defendant. As a result, the magistrate ordered that Li be remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.