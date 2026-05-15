Mainland teenager arrested in Tseung Kwan O for using counterfeit US dollars

A 19-year-old man from mainland China was arrested at a bank in Tseung Kwan O on Friday morning after he allegedly attempted to deposit counterfeit US currency.

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The incident occurred at approximately 10.34am at a bank located at Tong Tak Street. According to reports, the teenager entered the branch intending to deposit a significant sum of US currency, totaling several tens of thousands of dollars.

While processing the deposit, bank employees identified several banknotes that appeared to be fraudulent and immediately contacted the authorities.

Upon arrival, police officers conducted a search and seized two suspicious US$100 bills from the man.

Following a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of "uttering counterfeit banknotes."

The suspect is currently being held for questioning as investigators work to determine the origin of the fake currency and whether any other notes in the large sum were also counterfeit.

The case has been handed over to the Tseung Kwan O Police District for further follow-up.