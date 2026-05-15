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NEWS

Visitor arrivals jump 15pc to 18.52m in first four months, HKTB says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

Hong Kong welcomed about 18.52 million visitors in the first four months of 2026, up 15 percent year on year, according to preliminary figures released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board on Friday (May 15).

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Visitor arrivals in April reached about 4.22 million, a 10 percent increase from a year earlier. The tourism board said the Hong Kong Sevens helped attract more international visitors and sustain the city’s tourism growth momentum.

Mainland visitors accounted for 14.18 million arrivals from January to April, up 18 percent year on year, while non-mainland arrivals rose 8 percent to 4.34 million.

The board said it would closely monitor the impact of Middle East tensions on aviation capacity and tourism markets, while flexibly deploying resources to attract more high-value visitors and maximize tourism’s economic benefits.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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