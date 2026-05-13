Mainland man with flammable liquid arrested at Admiralty McDonald's after online suicide threat

A 34-year-old mainland man was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Admiralty on Thursday after police received information about his online posts indicating plans to come to Hong Kong to take his own life, authorities said.

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Officers located the man at the McDonald's on Queensway around 12.30pm and found a lighter and suspected flammable liquid on him. Online images showed diners watching as officers in tactical vests apprehended the man, who witnesses said was "very calm and did not resist at all."

The man was arrested on suspicion of "possession of any item with intent to destroy or damage property" and is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. No injuries were reported and no evacuation was necessary.