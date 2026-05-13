logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mainland man with flammable liquid arrested at Admiralty McDonald's after online suicide threat

NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 34-year-old mainland man was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Admiralty on Thursday after police received information about his online posts indicating plans to come to Hong Kong to take his own life, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers located the man at the McDonald's on Queensway around 12.30pm and found a lighter and suspected flammable liquid on him. Online images showed diners watching as officers in tactical vests apprehended the man, who witnesses said was "very calm and did not resist at all."

The man was arrested on suspicion of "possession of any item with intent to destroy or damage property" and is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. No injuries were reported and no evacuation was necessary.

Admiralty arrest suicide threat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
NEWS
1 hour ago
Boy, 16, arrested for spraying unknown liquid on JR train in Japan, 3 passengers ill
WORLD
13-05-2026 01:33 HKT
Man, 30, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
NEWS
05-05-2026 05:16 HKT
Man, 67, arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into railing on Tsing Long Highway
NEWS
01-05-2026 05:47 HKT
Nepalese woman arrested for stealing baby formula at Langham Place
SOCIAL BUZZ
01-05-2026 01:18 HKT
24 arrested in Tin Shui Wai anti-illegal gambling operation
NEWS
29-04-2026 05:05 HKT
Man arrested for trying to deposit counterfeit $1,000 notes at Ngau Tau Kok bank
NEWS
23-04-2026 02:13 HKT
Gas supply partially restored in Admiralty after water leak, full recovery expected Friday
NEWS
17-04-2026 03:53 HKT
Elderly man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit $500 note at HKJC betting branch
NEWS
16-04-2026 00:10 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
14-05-2026 01:53 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.