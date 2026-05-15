Showcasing rich heritage of 88 years: Sing Tao Global connects world in strategic rebranding

Sing Tao News Corporation Limited ("Sing Tao"; HKG: 1105, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, the "Group") today unveiled a comprehensive brand evolution, formalizing its new strategic identity as Sing Tao Global (星島環球).

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As a leading media institution in Hong Kong, Sing Tao delivers high-quality bilingual content to a broad audience across Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, Canada, and major European cities through diverse channels, including newspapers, magazines, new media, and digital platforms.

For the past 88 years, the Group has adhered to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, committed to providing the public with trustworthy news and content.

The landmark transition embodies the Group’s ambitious international outlook, deeply rooted in the "two-way economy" of the New Era of Global-China Exchange, while responding to the shifting dynamics of the local and international macroeconomic environment and strives to build Sing Tao Global into a super engine that connects the world.

As a premier bilingual media powerhouse in Hong Kong, Sing Tao upholds its unwavering dedication to empowering worldwide audiences by integrating its vast overseas footprint under a synergistic brand. The Group remains steadfast as a trusted voice, sharing the progressive stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China for a global viewership, cultivating professional insights and international synergy during this period of significant evolution.

Established in 1938, Sing Tao has served as the definitive pulse of Hong Kong and a trusted voice for the global Chinese diaspora, cultivating an 88-year legacy of delivering authoritative and credible insights. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with robust on-the-ground operations in Mainland China and North America, the Group effectively bridges international audiences across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Amidst a shifting global landscape, Hong Kong is transitioning from a traditional gateway into a dynamic "Super-Value-Adder," strengthening its role as a premier two-way platform for international exchange in alignment with the 15th Five-Year Plan and national strategies. Capitalizing on this pivotal era, Sing Tao designates 2026 as its new strategic inception. By utilizing new media as a primary catalyst for transformation, the Group is fully mobilizing its unique international footprint to spearhead a new chapter of high-quality development.

This ambitious international outlook is realized via a suite of strategic initiatives designed to accelerate technological advancement and utilize new media innovation. By developing specialized content for specific segments, ranging from business elites to emerging leaders, the Group is cultivating international synergy. Through trusted bilingual insights and continuous product innovation across every digital touchpoint, Sing Tao is committed to shaping a shared future in this dynamic global era.

Rooted in Hong Kong and possessing a broad global footprint, Sing Tao remains dedicated to its fundamental values of professionalism and integrity. The Group is embarking on a new stage of high-quality expansion by leveraging its unique position within the Greater Bay Area and its international network. Through these efforts, it aims to provide essential media perspectives that foster a prosperous and interconnected global community.