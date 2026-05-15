Morning Recap - May 15, 2026

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Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Teacher at Holm Glad Primary School accused of improper classroom conduct, school launches investigation
A teacher at Holm Glad Primary School in Sau Mau Ping has been accused of losing control in the classroom and behaving improperly, prompting the school to launch a serious investigation, the school said in a letter to parents.
Mainland man with flammable liquid arrested at Admiralty McDonald's after online suicide threat
A 34-year-old mainland man was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Admiralty on Thursday after police received information about his online posts indicating plans to come to Hong Kong to take his own life, authorities said.
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
Police and Immigration Department officers arrested nine mainland Chinese women during an anti-vice operation in Wan Chai on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Beijing state banquet sets the table for Trump-Xi reset
When US Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping sat down to a lavish state banquet in Beijing on Thursday, the menu itself read like a work of diplomacy.
Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could lead to 'dangerous' place
China's President Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that mishandling the countries' disagreements over Taiwan could push China-U.S. relations to a "dangerous place," as the two leaders met for a closely watched summit.
Trump says China will order 200 Boeing jets
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets, speaking of an order for "200 big ones" in a broadcast interview.
Israel to sue New York Times over article on rape of Palestinian detainees, Netanyahu says
Israel plans to sue The New York Times and one of its journalists for defamation over an article that said Israeli soldiers, prison guards and settlers had used widespread sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners.
UK's Burnham says he will seek permission to stand in Greater Manchester by-election
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday he would request permission to stand in a by-election in the region after another lawmaker gave up his seat in a move designed to give Burnham a chance to return to parliament and challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Wall Street ends higher on tech rally; investors eye Beijing talks
U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, lifted by a rally in tech stocks as investors absorbed generally solid economic data and watched for developments from Beijing, where U.S. President Trump was engaged in a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
From beating war drums to making trade deals, Trump has completely shifted his China policy
US President Donald Trump's warm handshake at the Great Hall of the People and photo-op with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in front of the Temple of Heaven shows how much has changed in Trump's attitude toward China in the past 10 years.