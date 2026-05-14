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NEWS

Night Recap - May 14, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays

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Cathay Pacific passengers will need to arrive at their departure gates a little earlier starting this summer. In a bid to improve punctuality and minimize frustrating flight delays, the airline announced that it will close all boarding gates 15 minutes before departure, shaving five minutes off its current cutoff time.

Public housing waiting list hits eight-year low

Hong Kong’s Composite Waiting Time for Subsidised Rental Housing (CWT) has fallen to 4.7 years, marking its lowest level in more than eight years, according to the latest figures released by the Housing Bureau (HB).

Same label, different bills: Consumer watchdog finds 33pc gap in aircon energy efficiency

As citizens brace for a sweltering summer, a recent Consumer Council test found that energy efficiency among Grade 1 "1.5 horsepower (HP)" inverter split-type air conditioners can vary by as much as 33 percent.

Govt issues offer letters across Wang Fuk Court for buyout plan

With the acquisition work for Wang Fuk Court moving at full speed, the government has begun issuing "Letters of Offer" to all homeowners across the eight blocks. 

World Cup time zone differences expected to sink bar business by 80pc

While the long-awaited World Cup is bringing football fever to the city, the bar industry anticipates a whistle-blow on the taps due differences in time zones.

Business Today

No agreement has been reached with Airport Authority on 11 Skies: New World

New World Development (0017) said no agreement has been reached following a media report that the entertainment and retail part of its 11 Skies project at the airport had been taken over by the Hong Kong Airport Authority. 

DBS HK expects 10pc increase in home prices this year amid market recovery

Hong Kong property market is moving to a full recovery, with home prices expected to rise by 10 percent this year, said Jeff Yau, Hong Kong property analyst of group research at DBS Hong Kong. 

StanChart lifts Hong Kong 2026 GDP forecast to 4.3 percent on strong Q1 figure

Standard Chartered Bank has lifted its 2026 Hong Kong economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent to 3.2 percent on a strong first-quarter performance.

UISEE Tech's retail tranche was oversubscribed 1,797 times, followed by two other Chinese companies

Hong Kong's retail tranche for three Chinese companies' initial public offerings was oversubscribed on Thursday, led by UISEE Tech, which oversubscribed by 1,797 times.

SMIC Q1 profit up 5pc, misses market estimates

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's (0981) net profit rose 5 percent to US$197.4 million (HK$1.55 billion) for the quarter ending March, while it missed the market expectations of US$215.2 million.

World/China

China's Xi lauds 'new positioning' in ties with US

China's President Xi Jinping hailed on Thursday a "new positioning" of ties with the United States that envisages cooperation with measured competition, following his summit with President Donald Trump.

Trump invites Xi to White House on September 24

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a visit on September 24 during a state banquet Xi held for Trump in Beijing.

US clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms as Nvidia CEO looks for breakthrough

The U.S. has cleared around 10 Chinese firms to buy Nvidia's second-most powerful AI chip, the H200, but not a single delivery has been made so far, three people familiar with the matter said, leaving a major technology deal in limbo as CEO Jensen Huang seeks a breakthrough in China this week.

UAE denies Netanyahu held secret meeting with Emirati president in the UAE during Iran war

The United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry denied on Wednesday a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that he visited the country and held a secret meeting with its president.

Ex-Philippine drug war enforcer flees Senate refuge

The chief enforcer of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war has fled the Senate, where he had sought refuge this week to escape arrest for crimes against humanity, the chamber's president said on Thursday.

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