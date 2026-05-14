Rosanna Law highlights HK's global artistic and culinary ties following Europe tour

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui has concluded her official visits to Venice and Bordeaux, emphasizing Hong Kong's enduring international presence in both the arts and the culinary world.

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Sharing her reflections on social media on Thursday, the culture chief highlighted the widespread acclaim for the Hong Kong Pavilion at the La Biennale di Venezia and celebrated a renewed wine tourism partnership with the French city of Bordeaux.

Reflecting on the La Biennale di Venezia, Law noted that Hong Kong has participated in the prestigious event, often referred to as the Oscars of the art world, through the Arts Development Council for a quarter of a century.

She attributed the pavilion's prime location, situated directly opposite the main exhibition hall, to the vision and hard work of past officials. This strategic positioning has consistently helped the city capture the attention of global artists and art enthusiasts.

This year’s exhibition was curated by the Hong Kong Museum of Art and features the works of local artists Kingsley Ng and Angel Hui, who presented the city's cultural heritage through a uniquely tranquil lens. Hui incorporated traditional Su embroidery and designs inspired by Hong Kong's classic wrought-iron window frames into her art, while Ng utilized the subtle sounds and lights of the city to create a cultural dialogue with Venice.

Law observed that the exhibition, titled Fermata, resonated exceptionally well with visitors. Many attendees felt the display perfectly complemented the overarching Biennale theme, In Minor Keys, by offering a moment of peaceful respite amidst a bustling event.

The culture chief added that the display offered a refreshing perspective on Hong Kong.

Beyond showcasing established artists, the government also arranged for recent art graduates to serve as interns.

These young professionals assisted with venue setup and guided tours, gaining valuable international exposure that will benefit their future careers.

The pavilion's opening ceremony drew a large and lively crowd, with the Italian Ambassador to China also in attendance.

Law expressed her gratitude to the involved cultural departments, councils, and past contributors for their long-standing dedication to cementing the city's artistic reputation.

During the second leg of her European tour in Bordeaux, Law met with the city's newly elected mayor, Thomas Cazenave, to witness the signing of a fresh memorandum of understanding between the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the CIVB Bordeaux Wine Council.

The agreement aims to further promote bilateral food and wine tourism. Demonstrating a strong commitment to the relationship, the mayor attended a dedicated dinner for the local wine industry and accepted Law's invitation to visit Hong Kong for the upcoming Wine and Dine Festival.

Law highlighted that the bond between Hong Kong and Bordeaux has remained remarkably resilient despite the pandemic and administrative changes, having grown steadily since their first agreement in 2008 when Hong Kong abolished its wine tax.

She noted that many French wineries now regard Hong Kong as their primary business base in Asia, a dynamic that naturally fosters positive narratives about the city on the global stage.

Building and maintaining these deep-rooted international relationships, she concluded, is essential for sustaining Hong Kong's unique advantage as a premier hub for East-meets-West cultural exchange.