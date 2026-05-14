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NEWS

MTR sets up first E&M integration testing center to speed up railway construction

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The MTR Corporation has established its first Electrical and Mechanical (E&M) System Integration Testing Centre to conduct early testing for new stations and boost construction efficiency.

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The new testing center can simulate a virtual station environment—including platforms, concourses, and station control rooms—compared to the conventional projects, which require civil engineering works to be completed as a prerequisite for E&M system testing.

The innovation allows critical E&M systems, such as station broadcasts, entry and exit gates, and elevators, to be thoroughly tested in advance before being transported to the site for installations.

The corporation stated that the new center allows civil and E&M engineering works to run in parallel, enabling 60 percent of a station's E&M tests to be completed ahead of schedule.

The Kwu Tung Station project, currently under construction, is the first to utilize the center's capabilities. During a four-month trial period, more than 90 individual tests were conducted, with the railway operator describing the initial results as ideal for maintaining the project’s momentum.

Building on this success, the center is also currently conducting tests for two new stations on the Tung Chung Line Extension, with a target to complete them within six months, the corporation added.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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