Maintenance worker killed, five injured in three-vehicle crash on Tsing Ma Bridge

+ 1

A 55-year-old maintenance worker was killed, and five other people were injured following a severe three-vehicle pile-up on the Tsing Ma Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fatal accident occurred around 5:00 PM when a courier truck reportedly failed to brake in time and triggered a chain-reaction crash involving a maintenance vehicle and a broken-down seven-seater car.

The collision took place on the Kowloon-bound lanes as the vehicles were navigating a curve exiting the bridge.

According to reports, the seven-seater vehicle had experienced a mechanical failure and was forced to stop by the roadside. The Tsing Ma Control Area subsequently dispatched a maintenance vehicle to the scene to provide assistance.

The tragedy unfolded just as the maintenance worker stepped out of his vehicle to help the stranded motorists.

A medium-sized courier truck suddenly lost control and slammed into the rear of the maintenance vehicle with immense force.

The powerful impact propelled the maintenance vehicle forward, causing it to strike the seven-seater and resulting in a devastating three-vehicle collision.

The 55-year-old staff member from the Tsing Ma Control Area bore the brunt of the impact while standing on the road.

Witnesses reported that he was struck and dragged underneath the truck. He was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in a deeply unconscious state but was tragically pronounced dead despite emergency resuscitation efforts.

The remaining five injured individuals are believed to be the occupants of the seven-seater, all of whom were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A large contingent of police officers was deployed to both the crash site and the hospital to follow up on the investigation, gathering information from the truck driver and the injured passengers.

The fatal accident caused significant traffic disruptions in the area. The slip road from the Lantau Link leading to the Nam Wan Tunnel near the North West Tsing Yi Interchange was completely closed to traffic.

To alleviate the resulting heavy congestion, authorities opened the lower deck of the Lantau Link for Kowloon-bound vehicles.

(Updated at 8pm)