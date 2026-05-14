Police search for knife-wielding teenager after dispute over oversleeping in Tsuen Wan

A domestic argument over staying in bed late triggered a police search in Tsuen Wan on Thursday morning after a 13-year-old boy reportedly brandished a fruit knife and fled his residence.

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The incident occurred around 8.24am at Block J of Allway Gardens when the teenager became emotional following a scolding from his father for staying in bed.

During the ensuing altercation, the boy allegedly waved a fruit knife before storming out of the flat and disappearing into the building’s stairwell. Fearing for his safety, his mother immediately alerted the police.

Police officers equipped with protective shields arrived at the scene shortly after and conducted a thorough search of the residential block and the surrounding area.

After a period of tension, the boy was discovered in a corridor. Officers noted that he appeared calm upon being found; he informed them that he had discarded the knife somewhere while fleeing the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Sources indicate the teenager has a history of emotional issues. He was later taken home by his family.