Takamatsu-bound HK Express flight turns back to HK over suspected hydraulic issue

An HK Express flight bound for Takamatsu, Japan, was forced to turn back to Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday morning due to a suspected hydraulic system issue before safely landing around noon.

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The involved flight, UO642, took off from Hong Kong at about 10am and was originally scheduled to arrive in Takamatsu at 2pm.

However, roughly an hour into the flight, the captain discovered a suspected hydraulic pressure problem and requested to return to the city.

Emergency personnel were put on standby at the airport as a precaution. The aircraft safely touched down shortly around 12pm.

Responding to inquiries from Sing Tao Headline, The Standard's sister publication, HK Express confirmed that the flight experienced a "technical issue" and returned to Hong Kong in accordance with standard procedures.

The budget carrier stated that it had arranged another aircraft for the affected passengers, and the replacement flight successfully departed at 2.22pm.

Consequently, the return flight UO643 from Takamatsu to Hong Kong has been rescheduled to take off at 7.15pm.

HK Express expressed its sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to travelers.

The airline confirmed that all affected passengers have been notified of the new arrangements and provided with necessary assistance, including meal vouchers, while they awaited their rescheduled departures.