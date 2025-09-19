Morning Recap - May 13, 2026

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Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home

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Carol Chow Pui-yin, 43, founder and chairwoman of property developer Lofter Group and creator of the popular Chorland Cookfood Stall, was found dead in her Kowloon City flat on Tuesday afternoon after suspected charcoal burning, police said.

IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui frozen dessert found with coliform exceedance, sales ordered to stop

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered a licensed frozen confection factory in Tsim Sha Tsui to stop selling and destroy all affected frozen desserts after a sample was found to have coliform bacteria levels exceeding the legal limit, the department announced on Tuesday.

Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees

A man was stabbed in the left arm while waiting for a friend outside a cooked food market in Tuen Mun on Tuesday evening, police said.

World/China News

Trump says he doesn't need China's help to end Iran war, Tehran tightens grip on Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not think he will need China's help to end the war with Iran, even as hopes for a lasting peace deal dwindled and Tehran tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz.

Photo: Reuters

UK's Starmer defies calls to quit, says he's getting on with governing

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer defied calls to resign on Tuesday, telling ministers he would get on with governing despite a "destabilising" 48 hours of growing calls to set out a timetable for his departure after a drubbing in local elections.

Photo: Reuters

Boy, 16, arrested for spraying unknown liquid on JR train in Japan, 3 passengers ill

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Kanagawa Prefecture for allegedly spraying an unknown liquid inside a JR Tokaido Line train carriage on Sunday, causing an unpleasant odour and leaving three passengers with throat discomfort, Japanese media reported.

Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate

The five Cascio siblings, who for years defended Michael Jackson as his "second family," now say the pop star repeatedly sexually assaulted them as children and are suing his estate, according to court documents and interviews with The New York Times.

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower as inflation, Iran tensions weigh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday, easing from record highs as hotter-than-expected inflation data and an increasingly tenuous U.S.-Iran ceasefire prompted investors to take money off the table near the end of a robust first-quarter earnings season.

Editorial

Global inflation risks demand China-US cooperation on the economy, the Middle East, everywhere else

The economic pain of the months-long Iran war has begun to show, as economic data for the world's two largest economies – China and the United States – showed that inflation in the two countries are expected to rise, prompting the expectation for the landmark summit with President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump to address the global inflation risks this week.