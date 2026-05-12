IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui frozen dessert found with coliform exceedance, sales ordered to stop

The Centre for Food Safety has ordered a licensed frozen confection factory in Tsim Sha Tsui to stop selling and destroy all affected frozen desserts after a sample was found to have coliform bacteria levels exceeding the legal limit, the department announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sample collected from the IKEA Tsim Sha Tsui factory contained 240 coliform bacteria per gram, exceeding the legal limit of 100 coliform bacteria per gram under the Frozen Confections Regulation.

A CFS spokesman said the irregularity was identified through routine surveillance and the factory has been informed. Health education on food safety and hygiene has been provided to the person-in-charge and staff, and the premises have been requested to undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection.

The exceedance indicates unsatisfactory hygienic conditions but does not necessarily mean consumption would lead to food poisoning. Offenders face a maximum penalty of a HK$10,000 fine and three months imprisonment upon conviction.