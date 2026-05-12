Night Recap - May 12, 2026

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Uber warns limited ride-hailing licenses could leave consumers with failed bookings, higher fares

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Uber has warned that an insufficient number of ride-hailing licenses could cause major inconvenience to consumers, with the platform estimating that four out of every 10 ride requests may fail and fares could surge by 70 percent if the quota is set too low.

Couple avoids conviction in child endangerment case over typhoon Ragasa storm chasing

A couple has avoided conviction in a child abuse case that saw them taking their five-year-old son storm chasing during Typhoon Ragasa last year after prosecutors agreed to settle the case with a bind-over order.

Calbee turns snack packs black and white amid Iran-linked ink supply squeeze

Japanese snack maker Calbee will temporarily replace the colorful packaging of some of its best-known products with black-and-white designs, as supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East affect materials used in printing ink.

Sau Mau Ping collision between truck and double-decker leaves 10 injured

Ten people were injured after a box truck collided with a double-decker bus and flipped on its side at an intersection in Sau Mau Ping.

When flying ants come knocking, shut the windows and kill the lights

Pest control experts have advised residents to close their windows and switch off lights immediately if flying ants enter their homes, as hot and humid weather brings the insects across the city.

Business Today

URA invites EOI for Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project on Wednesday

The Urban Renewal Authority said it will start inviting developers and consortia to submit an expression of interest to develop the Bailey Street/Chi Kiang Street project in Kowloon on Wednesday.

Chinese CNC tools manufacturer, autonomous driving provider kick off $2.6b Hong Kong IPO

Chinese computerised numerical control machine tools manufacturer and autonomous driving solutions provider kicked off book buildings for their Hong Kong initial public offerings on Tuesday for a total of up to HK$2.6 billion combined.

Macau's Galaxy Entertainment posts 8 percent rise in Q1 adjusted EBITDA

Galaxy Entertainment (0027) posted an 8 percent growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the first quarter to HK$3.6 billion from a year earlier.

Hong Kong retail sector may turn a corner: Wharf REIC

Hong Kong's retail sector may have turned a corner, said Stephen Ng Tin-hoi, chairman and managing director of Wharf Real Estate Investment Company (1997), citing the strong performance of its hotels' occupancy and room rates during the Labour Day Golden Week.

Lime Spark to release 121 units for sale on Saturday

Sun Hung Kai Properties' (0016) Lime Spark in Tsuen Wan offers 121 units for sale on Saturday, with discounted price starting from HK$4.83 million.

World/China

Elon Musk, Apple's Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says

Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, GE Aerospace's Larry Culp and Boeing's Kelly Ortberg will join US President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, a White House official told Reuters.

Iran chief negotiator says US must accept proposal or face 'failure'

Iran's chief negotiator on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the United States to accept the conditions in Tehran's 14-point proposal for peace in the Middle East war or face "failure".

A new name for PCOS, the most common cause of infertility

A disorder that affects 170 million women worldwide and is the leading cause of infertility known as polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is being renamed to improve diagnosis and care, researchers announced on Tuesday at a medical meeting.

Seoul court extends ex-minister's term in martial law case

South Korea's appeals court on Tuesday increased the ex-interior minister's prison sentence from seven to nine years over his role in the 2024 martial law crisis, ruling the original term was too lenient.

Luxury brand stocks tank amid Iran conflict

The conflict between the US and Iran has not only affected global oil supplies but also dealt a severe blow to the business of many luxury brands, according to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard.