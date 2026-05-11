Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades

Hong Kong’s pioneering wind-power research facility, Lamma Winds, has officially ceased operations on Monday, marking the conclusion of nearly twenty years of service in exploring the city’s renewable energy potential.

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The decommissioning, which took effect today, follows the facility’s successful completion of its long-term objectives and signals a transition into a new chapter for the region's sustainable energy strategy.

The decision to permanently shut down the site was primarily driven by the equipment reaching the conclusion of its intended service life.

Authorities cited safety considerations and proactive risk management as central factors in the decommissioning process.

Management expressed their appreciation to the local community and various stakeholders for their consistent interest and support throughout the facility’s lifespan.