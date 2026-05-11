logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.

Hong Kong’s pioneering wind-power research facility, Lamma Winds, has officially ceased operations on Monday, marking the conclusion of nearly twenty years of service in exploring the city’s renewable energy potential.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decommissioning, which took effect today, follows the facility’s successful completion of its long-term objectives and signals a transition into a new chapter for the region's sustainable energy strategy.

The decision to permanently shut down the site was primarily driven by the equipment reaching the conclusion of its intended service life.

Authorities cited safety considerations and proactive risk management as central factors in the decommissioning process.

Management expressed their appreciation to the local community and various stakeholders for their consistent interest and support throughout the facility’s lifespan.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Viral trilingual MTR 'rapper' lands full-time public relations role and delights fans at railway exhibition
NEWS
11 mins ago
(File photo)
Tseung Kwan O South flood wall set for completion this year
NEWS
22 mins ago
Govt pilots self-financing elderly day care centers, with first project in Tsueng Kwan O
NEWS
27 mins ago
(File Photo)
Dining with dogs: Hong Kong outlines rules for new pet-friendly restaurant scheme launching in July
NEWS
32 mins ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
34 mins ago
EDB clears Tsuen Wan private school after promotional misstep
NEWS
48 mins ago
(File photo)
Cross-border data breach alerts in place, says Digital Policy Office
NEWS
57 mins ago
Rain-triggered landslides hit 257 cases last year, above Hong Kong average
NEWS
1 hour ago
Michael Tien urges higher ride-hailing quota with six-month review
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Tin Shui Wai warehouse worker dies after collapsing at work
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase
NEWS
16 hours ago
Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary
NEWS
09-05-2026 18:02 HKT
Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.