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NEWS

When flying ants come knocking, shut the windows and kill the lights

NEWS
21 mins ago
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(Online photo)
(Online photo)

Pest control experts have advised residents to close their windows and switch off lights immediately if flying ants enter their homes, as hot and humid weather brings the insects across the city.

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Flying ants, also known as winged termites, usually reproduce in spring and summer, especially during humid and muggy weather, or before rainstorms and typhoons, said Peter Leung Kwong-yuen, chairman of the Pest Control Personnel Association.

“They can be carried by wind to even the highest floors of residential towers,” Leung said, adding that the insects are attracted to light.

He warned that flying ants may nest in materials such as fiberboard or particle board, potentially damaging furniture. However, he said their wings usually fall off easily and many die shortly afterward.

To prevent flying ants from entering homes, Leung advised residents to shut all windows and turn off lights as soon as they spot one indoors.

He also suggested using a flashlight to attract the insects, while placing a bowl of soapy water nearby so they fall into the water.

For homes that have seen a large number of flying ants, Leung recommended spraying insecticide and carefully checking damp areas, including bathrooms, for signs of termites.

Older buildings with damp interiors, cracked pipes or neglected wooden materials are at higher risk of termite nests, he said. Spraying water-soluble insecticide into cracks from time to time may help increase termite mortality.

However, Leung advised residents to seek professional pest control services if termites continue to appear and no nest can be found.

flying antspest control

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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