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NEWS

Nightly lane closures on Lung Cheung Road as resurfacing begins in mid-July

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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The eastbound lanes of Lung Cheung Road in Diamond Hill will be resurfaced in phases from mid-July, with the works targeted for completion in the third quarter of this year, the Highways Department announced.

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Some lanes will be closed overnight during the project, although at least one lane will remain open to traffic.

The department said traffic on Lung Cheung Road has eased following the opening of the Central Kowloon Bypass. A 900-meter section of the eastbound carriageway will be resurfaced with new asphalt to improve road conditions.

The first phase will cover the section between Hollywood Plaza in Diamond Hill and Hammer Hill Road Swimming Pool, and is expected to be completed in about three weeks.

Authorities will then decide on the resurfacing arrangement for the section between Hammer Hill Road Swimming Pool and Ngau Chi Wan Fire Station.

The department said the works will mainly be carried out at night. All lanes are expected to remain open for most daytime hours, and the project is not expected to have a significant impact on traffic.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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