Maxim’s rolls out free swallowing assessments for elderly

Maxim’s Group is rolling out community care stations offering free swallowing assessments for the elderly across 18 districts in partnership with the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS).

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The first four-day mobile “Swallow with Ease, Savour Again” Community Care Station will operate in Tsuen Wan until May 14. Professional speech therapists are on hand to provide free assessments, while an exhibition educates visitors about swallowing difficulties.

A launch ceremony took place on Tuesday, where over 100 seniors sampled specially prepared soft meals designed for those with swallowing difficulties.

Emmy Kan Wai-ming, Chief Operating Officer (Hong Kong & Macau) of Maxim’s Group, said the company will gradually expand the Community Care Stations to all 18 districts to help identify seniors with swallowing difficulties early.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han highlighted the increasing need for soft meals, noting that nearly 40 percent of elderly care home residents require care food.

“When people reach 80, the need for soft meals increases significantly,” Sun said. “Currently, about 400,000 people are 80 or older. That number will grow to 700,000 in 10 years and reach 1.2 million in 20 years.”

Maxim’s has also introduced new soft-meal products for traditional celebrations—such as abalone and sea cucumber Poon Choi, and red bean and custard-flavored longevity buns—to address the social isolation faced by elderly people with swallowing difficulties.

These dishes meet care food standards, covering Levels 4 to 7EC of the International Dysphagia Diet Standardization Initiative (IDDSI), ensuring that seniors with different degrees of swallowing difficulties can safely enjoy their meals.