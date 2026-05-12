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NEWS

Lost wallet scare turns into heartwarming Hong Kong travel memory for Taiwanese tourist

NEWS
26 mins ago
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A Taiwanese tourist has praised the kindness of Hongkongers after recovering her lost wallet during her first solo trip to the city.

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In a social media post that later went viral, the tourist said she had not expected her first trip alone to involve such a dramatic episode.

She recalled that toward the end of her visit, on Saturday, May 9, she boarded the Light Rail at around 10.40pm and returned to her hotel at about 11pm. It was not until around 2am that she realized her wallet was missing.

Panicked, she searched along the Light Rail route for nearly an hour, going back and forth between stations, but could not find it.

Fortunately, she had placed a contact card inside the wallet with her name and phone number. After Light Rail staff found the wallet, they were able to contact her by SMS the following morning.

According to the tourist, a man who identified himself as a Light Rail station manager later contacted her through a messaging app, telling her that the wallet had been found inside a Light Rail carriage and taken to the customer service center at Tuen Mun Ferry Pier.

He not only gave her detailed instructions on how to collect the lost item, but also suggested that she take Airport Bus A33 after learning she had to go to the airport that evening.

Screen grabs of the conversation between the tourist and the Light Rail staff.
Screen grabs of the conversation between the tourist and the Light Rail staff.
Screen grabs of the conversation between the tourist and the Light Rail staff.
Screen grabs of the conversation between the tourist and the Light Rail staff.

In the post, the tourist said she was surprised by how useful the contact card had proved to be, adding that she never expected a small precaution to become so important.

She thanked Light Rail staff and friends who helped her during the incident, and praised Hong Kong people for their kindness.

“I will definitely go to Hong Kong again. Thank you, Hong Kong,” she wrote.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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