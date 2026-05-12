logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tech chief visits Sweden to study academia-industry model for Northern Metropolis

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Sun Dong, visited KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and met with the Vice President of Global Relations.
Sun Dong, visited KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) and met with the Vice President of Global Relations.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong began his visit to Stockholm, Sweden, on May 11 (local time) to further deepen exchanges and collaboration between Hong Kong and Sweden in innovation and technology (I&T).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In the morning, the technology chief visited KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), the country's largest technical education and research university.

He aims to learn from Sweden's successful experience in industry-academia-research integration, so as to promote the coordinated development of education and technology in the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Sun then attended a roundtable luncheon hosted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, where he emphasized that Hong Kong serves as a gateway for overseas enterprises to develop their businesses in the mainland.

In the evening, Sun attended a dinner reception co-hosted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Sweden.

He stated in a keynote speech that Hong Kong and Sweden are both open and innovation-driven economies with highly compatible development directions, inviting Swedish enterprises, research talent, and investors to deepen co-operation. 

The city is advancing several crucial I&T development projects, including the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, new initiatives in AI and life and health technology, expanding digital infrastructure, and the forthcoming HK$10 billion Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund.

Additionally, Sun visited the Karolinska Institutet, one of the world's leading medical schools renowned for its life science research, and SciLifeLab, a national life science laboratory advancing molecular biosciences.

He also called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Sweden, Zhou Limin, to introduce Hong Kong's strategic positioning as an international I&T centre.

I&TSun Dong

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po began his visit to London on Tuesday. (Source:HKGIS)
HK financial chief courts UK and international investors in London
NEWS
26-11-2025 16:38 HKT
San Tin Technopole. Sing Tao
Developers are invited to show interest in the HKSTP San Tin Technopole
PROPERTY
11-06-2025 20:25 HKT
Maxim’s rolls out free swallowing assessments for elderly
NEWS
10 mins ago
(Online photo)
When flying ants come knocking, shut the windows and kill the lights
NEWS
20 mins ago
Lost wallet scare turns into heartwarming Hong Kong travel memory for Taiwanese tourist
NEWS
26 mins ago
John Lee announces AI+ Committee to drive embodied AI development in HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKTB signs new five-year MOU on Wine and Food Tourism Promotion with Bordeaux 
NEWS
1 hour ago
Tai Po flat fire prompts evacuation of 140, two hospitalized
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
HK professional services ready to help mainland AI firms go global, says HKTDC chairman
NEWS
4 hours ago
Dump truck driver injured after vehicle plunges down slope in Tseung Kwan O
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT
The Lamma Winds was permanently closed on 11 May 2026. HK Electric Managing Director Mr. Francis C. Y. Cheng (4th from right) and colleagues from the Generation Division paid tribute to the “big wind turbine”.
Hong Kong’s iconic Lamma Winds decommissioned after two decades
NEWS
23 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.