Tech chief visits Sweden to study academia-industry model for Northern Metropolis

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong began his visit to Stockholm, Sweden, on May 11 (local time) to further deepen exchanges and collaboration between Hong Kong and Sweden in innovation and technology (I&T).

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In the morning, the technology chief visited KTH Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), the country's largest technical education and research university.

He aims to learn from Sweden's successful experience in industry-academia-research integration, so as to promote the coordinated development of education and technology in the Northern Metropolis University Town.

Sun then attended a roundtable luncheon hosted by the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences, where he emphasized that Hong Kong serves as a gateway for overseas enterprises to develop their businesses in the mainland.

In the evening, Sun attended a dinner reception co-hosted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in London and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Sweden.

He stated in a keynote speech that Hong Kong and Sweden are both open and innovation-driven economies with highly compatible development directions, inviting Swedish enterprises, research talent, and investors to deepen co-operation.

The city is advancing several crucial I&T development projects, including the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, new initiatives in AI and life and health technology, expanding digital infrastructure, and the forthcoming HK$10 billion Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund.

Additionally, Sun visited the Karolinska Institutet, one of the world's leading medical schools renowned for its life science research, and SciLifeLab, a national life science laboratory advancing molecular biosciences.

He also called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom of Sweden, Zhou Limin, to introduce Hong Kong's strategic positioning as an international I&T centre.