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John Lee announces AI+ Committee to drive embodied AI development in HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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To align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan AI+ initiatives, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced that Hong Kong will form a Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy. 

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Lee's remark came during the first Hong Kong Embodied AI Industry Summit & AGIBOT Partner Conference, which aims to foster exchange and collaboration in the embodied AI sector. 

Speaking at the event, Lee described embodied AI as a critical engine with a physical system for industrial transformation and new productive forces under the nation's forward-looking plan. 

“Hong Kong, a highly international, multicultural and dense urban landscape, offers an ideal testing ground for embodied AI,” said Lee. 

He cited potential real-life applications ranging from service robots to healthcare assistants in the city, adding that related technologies could give the city a commercial edge in global markets.

With the ever-evolving technology, he announced the Committee on AI+ and Industry Development Strategy will be established, bringing experts, academics, business leaders, and innovation and technology park operators on board. 

Lee also stated that the government-funded Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute will begin operations in the second half of this year. 

Meanwhile, he noted that multiple industrial parks are under development across the Northern Metropolis, including the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone  , San Tin Technopole, and Data Facility Cluster at Sandy Ridge , which are expected to form a complete industrial ecosystem. 

Through coordinated development across the upstream, midstream and downstream of the embodied AI supply chain, Lee expressed confidence that Hong Kong can equip the future development of the embodied AI industry with the complete hardware it needs.  

Reaffirming Hong Kong's role under the "one country, two systems" framework, Lee said the city will leverage its unique advantages to connect the domestic and global markets with strong backing from China. 

He further expressed commitment to assist more enterprises to explore international opportunities with the city's talent, capital, and industry-academia-research collaboration.

John Lee Ka-chiuAI+emobodied AI

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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