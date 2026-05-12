Five mainlanders, hired by fellow townsman, arrested for illegal renovation work

Five mainlanders suspected of working illegally in Hong Kong have been arrested, along with the owner of a local renovation company accused of hiring them for renovation projects at below-market rates.

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The Immigration Department said the arrests were made during raids on two village houses in Tai Po and an industrial unit in Kwai Chung. Officers also seized tools, gloves and documents during the operation.

The five suspected illegal workers had entered Hong Kong as visitors but were allegedly hired to carry out renovation work. Authorities said the employer was suspected of recruiting fellow townsmen from the mainland in an attempt to cut labor costs.

Officials noted that none of the five had completed the Mandatory Basic Safety Training Course, commonly known as the Green Card course, raising concerns over construction quality and occupational safety.

A department spokesman said the arrested employer allegedly provided a “one-stop” arrangement to avoid detection, personally bringing the suspected illegal workers from the mainland to Hong Kong.

The employer is also accused of using his office in a Kwai Chung industrial building as overnight accommodation for the workers. Investigators found that he allegedly drove them to renovation sites every day.

The department said it arrested 1,264 illegal workers and 569 employers during anti-illegal worker enforcement operations in 2025.

According to a Legislative Council document, around 60 percent of illegal workers arrested last year were from the mainland, most of whom had entered Hong Kong as visitors.

Authorities have also stepped up enforcement this year against companies advertising low-cost, full-package renovation services on social media while allegedly using illegal workers to reduce costs.