Search continues as monk reveals last sighting of missing 79-year-old hiker in Tuen Mun

A search and rescue operation is ongoing on Monday for a missing 79-year-old man after rain hit during a hiking trip in Tuen Mun—following Sunday’s discovery of a blue shoe believed to be his.

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The mainland man, surnamed Ho, has been missing since Saturday, when he and his wife became separated in a rainstorm along Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail.

Despite an intensive search involving ground teams and drones, the elderly man remained unaccounted for as of this morning.

Speaking to the press this morning, a monk who found the blue shoe near a Kwan Tai Temple close to Tai Lam Chung Reservoir said he had met the mainland couple on Saturday during the rain.

"The husband was walking ahead, with the wife following behind," he recalled, describing the couple as being in good condition despite the heavy rain.

However, he highlighted there was nowhere to take shelter amid the rain and thunder, adding “even holding an umbrella was dangerous.”

While hiking the same route again the next morning at around 10 am, he spotted a dark blue shoe—but only realized it could be a vital clue after learning that a man was missing.

With 50 years of search experience as a former Civil Aid Service member, he pointed out that the shoe was very clean after days of heavy rain and slippery conditions—which was later confirmed by Ho's son as belonging to Ho.

He stated that the trail section where the couple was hiking is generally considered safe and well-maintained for hikers and mountain bikers.

Still, he cautioned that slippery conditions could cause a fall, adding that the rainfall on Saturday was extremely heavy, with water rushing down like a waterfall.

The monk said he will continue hiking along the same route today in the hope of finding more evidence, stating that adequate food, first aid supplies, and safety gear had been prepared.

It is understood that the rescue teams will search around Kwan Tai Temple, Fat Cho Temple, and the Reservoir Islands Viewpoint, with drones deployed for assistance.

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Ho is described as about 1.6 meters tall, weighing roughly 60 kilograms, with short white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black trousers, dark blue shoes, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The investigation is ongoing.