Extensive plans for MTR Corporation to boost shopping mall consumption and yacht tourism

MTR Corporation (0066) expects to host 100 immersive community tourism experiences this year to boost shopping mall businesses, and to support the government's yacht tourism plan.

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David Tang Chi-fai, MTR Corporation's property & international business director, said changing local consumption habits provoked the corporation to create alternative shopping experiences. Instead of focusing on retail and restaurants, district tours can attract visitors to stay longer in the area by immersing in culture, history, and art, thereby boosting consumption.

Tang said the corporation will also improve shopping mall facilities by adding 300 more electric vehicle charging spots, upgrading pet-friendly facilities, and organize concerts weekly, inviting local artists, community centers, and school representatives to perform.

As the government announced plans to redevelop the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter to push yacht tourism, Tang said the corporation will speed up the railway network in Island South, with plans to expand the South West Island railway and also to incorporate a large-scale yacht club in Hung Hom to support the development.

Separately, Tang said with the tender for the second-phase property development project at Kam Sheung Road Station in Yuen Long closing on April 15, developers can choose to retain ownership of the shopping mall or hand it over to the corporation.

He also said that the corporation aims to begin the tender sale of Phase 2 of the Tuen Mun Area 16 station in the next quarter, providing 5,510 homes.

Gloria Leung