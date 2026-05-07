Restaurants can apply to welcome dogs from May 18

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will begin accepting applications from restaurants seeking to allow dogs on their premises starting May 18, with approved eateries expected to welcome dogs from a designated date in July.

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A department spokesman said on Thursday that while the Food Business (Amendment) Regulation 2026 will take effect on Friday, restaurants must obtain prior approval before permitting dogs to enter their premises.

The department will publish a list of approved establishments on a dedicated webpage before the scheme officially launches in July.

Two inquiry hotlines — 2867 5912 and 2867 2836 — will begin operating on Friday for industry-related questions. The hotlines will run from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

The department will also hold four briefing sessions in collaboration with professional bodies between May 11 and 13, as well as on May 28, to explain the regulatory framework and application procedures to the catering sector. Live broadcasts and recorded sessions will be available on the department’s Facebook page and website for those unable to attend in person.

Online applications will be accepted from May 18 to June 8. The first phase of the scheme will be capped at 1,000 places, with a balloting system to be used if applications exceed the quota.

Hotpot, barbecue and teppanyaki restaurants will not be eligible due to safety concerns. In addition, only restaurants with a floor area exceeding 20 square meters may apply. All other licensed restaurants will be eligible.

The department said it expects to approve the first batch of applications by mid-June. Staff will then brief successful applicants on legal requirements and licensing conditions.

Successful operators will be required to pay a HK$140 fee for amendments to their restaurant licenses within a specified period.

Additional regulatory details, frequently asked questions and operational guidelines will be uploaded to the dedicated webpage later this month for reference by both the industry and the public.