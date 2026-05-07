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Civil servant jailed for seven months over airport suitcase theft

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 42-year-old hawker management officer has been sentenced to seven months in prison after admitting to stealing a traveler's suitcase at Hong Kong International Airport. 

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The defendant, who was returning to the city while working as a part-time tour guide for a study mission, was caught on surveillance footage deliberately targeting a piece of luggage at a carousel far from where his own bags were delivered.

The incident occurred in July last year when Lee Kwok-ching arrived at the airport from Qingdao. 

After retrieving his own gray suitcase from one luggage belt, he moved four carousels away to pick up a khaki suitcase belonging to another passenger who had just flown in from Seoul. 

When the victim realized his property was missing, he contacted airport authorities. Subsequent police investigations and a review of security cameras led to Lee’s arrest.

During police questioning, Lee initially claimed he had taken the bag by mistake. However, he later confessed that when he found he could not unlock the suitcase at home, he decided to throw it away in a trash room. The stolen items, which included a laptop, twenty shirts, and various personal care products, were valued at approximately HK$33,500.

In the sentencing at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, Magistrate Jeffrey Sze Cho-yiu noted that thefts at the airport are considered more serious than general larceny because they harm Hong Kong’s reputation as a safe tourist destination. 

The magistrate stressed that the loss of a laptop is particularly damaging because the potential exposure of private documents, photos, and personal data is far more significant than the monetary value of the device itself. 

Although the judge acknowledged that the defendant had paid over HK$15,000 in compensation to the victim, he insisted that the deliberate nature of the crime warranted a custodial sentence.

Defense lawyers argued that the theft was completely out of character for Lee, who had served as a civil servant for 15 years and was highly regarded by his colleagues. 

The court received numerous letters describing him as a helpful and honest individual who frequently participated in volunteer work. His representative stated that Lee could not explain what he was thinking at the moment of the crime and expressed deep regret for his actions.

Despite these pleas for leniency and the high probability that Lee will lose his government job, the magistrate determined that the severity of the case necessitated an immediate prison term, eventually settling on seven months after factoring in the guilty plea and the financial restitution.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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