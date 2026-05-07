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NEWS

Woman injured by taxi at viral Sai Wan photo spot amid growing safety concerns

NEWS
33 mins ago
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A 23-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a taxi at a viral tourist photo spot in Sai Wan on Thursday afternoon, spotlighting ongoing safety concerns over visitors stepping onto the road for pictures.

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The accident occurred at around 3pm today at the busy junction of Forbes Street and Davis Street, where the woman was struck by an incoming taxi and suffered minor leg injuries.

She was later transported by ambulance to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment.

In recent years, Sai Wan has become a highly popular destination for tourists, and Forbes Street, in particular, has gone viral on the social media platform Xiaohongshu. 

Visitors frequently gather in the area to photograph the district's iconic century-old trees or to pose in front of a nearby restaurant featuring a "Hong Kong be happy" sign.

However, this influx of sightseers has triggered serious safety warnings from local residents and authorities. Large groups of young tourists are often observed venturing outside designated pedestrian zones and into the path of vehicles to find the perfect camera angle.

Netizens have previously criticized this dangerous behavior, pointing out that visitors often climb past the metal railings to strike poses in the middle of the street, disrupting traffic and endangering themselves.

accident

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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