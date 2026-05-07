World Cup fever arrives in Hong Kong with exclusive pop-up store at East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station

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Football enthusiasts in Hong Kong can gear up for the upcoming World Cup at a new national team-themed pop-up store opening this May at the East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station.

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Designed to be a vibrant photo hotspot, the store features a giant wall of legendary players and a comprehensive shopping area.

The pop-up brings together a wide range of merchandise, including blind boxes, plush toys, jerseys, and officially licensed pet supplies, catering to sports fans, trend collectors, and pet owners alike.

The retail space is divided into three main sections dedicated to England, Argentina, and a combined area for Portugal and France.

The England zone highlights the energetic young talent of the national squad with a variety of popular player merchandise. Meanwhile, the Argentina section is expected to be a major crowd-puller, offering a Hong Kong-exclusive launch of limited-edition player blind box figures.

Fans can collect various classic looks of football icon Lionel Messi, alongside hidden surprise figures of key players like goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Julián Álvarez.

Notably, select merchandise will be sold exclusively at this specific MTR station store between May and August.

In a creative crossover, the Portugal zone introduces a line of officially licensed pet products, allowing furry companions to join the World Cup excitement.

The collection features team-branded cat climbing trees in classic red and green, cozy pet beds, and dog apparel printed with iconic player numbers.

The neighboring France section extends the football culture into daily lifestyle items, offering fans an array of elegant merchandise such as jerseys, cheering dolls, and tote bags.

To further fuel the World Cup excitement, the pop-up store is rolling out several promotional activities. Certain new products will be available at the East Tsim Sha Tsui location two weeks earlier than anywhere else in the city.

Additionally, customers shopping during the opening week will receive a twelve percent discount on their purchases and be gifted a random collectible photo card featuring an England or Argentina player.

The retail initiative aims to create an immersive shopping experience that serves as a vibrant gathering place for the community to share their passion for the sport.