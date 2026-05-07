logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

World Cup fever arrives in Hong Kong with exclusive pop-up store at East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station

NEWS
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
+1

Football enthusiasts in Hong Kong can gear up for the upcoming World Cup at a new national team-themed pop-up store opening this May at the East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR station.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Designed to be a vibrant photo hotspot, the store features a giant wall of legendary players and a comprehensive shopping area.

The pop-up brings together a wide range of merchandise, including blind boxes, plush toys, jerseys, and officially licensed pet supplies, catering to sports fans, trend collectors, and pet owners alike.

The retail space is divided into three main sections dedicated to England, Argentina, and a combined area for Portugal and France.

The England zone highlights the energetic young talent of the national squad with a variety of popular player merchandise. Meanwhile, the Argentina section is expected to be a major crowd-puller, offering a Hong Kong-exclusive launch of limited-edition player blind box figures.

Fans can collect various classic looks of football icon Lionel Messi, alongside hidden surprise figures of key players like goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and striker Julián Álvarez.

Notably, select merchandise will be sold exclusively at this specific MTR station store between May and August.

In a creative crossover, the Portugal zone introduces a line of officially licensed pet products, allowing furry companions to join the World Cup excitement.

The collection features team-branded cat climbing trees in classic red and green, cozy pet beds, and dog apparel printed with iconic player numbers.

The neighboring France section extends the football culture into daily lifestyle items, offering fans an array of elegant merchandise such as jerseys, cheering dolls, and tote bags.

To further fuel the World Cup excitement, the pop-up store is rolling out several promotional activities. Certain new products will be available at the East Tsim Sha Tsui location two weeks earlier than anywhere else in the city.

Additionally, customers shopping during the opening week will receive a twelve percent discount on their purchases and be gifted a random collectible photo card featuring an England or Argentina player.

The retail initiative aims to create an immersive shopping experience that serves as a vibrant gathering place for the community to share their passion for the sport.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Burglary suspect injured after jumping from Kowloon City building to evade police
NEWS
22 mins ago
Restaurants can apply to welcome dogs from May 18
NEWS
25 mins ago
Woman injured by taxi at viral Sai Wan photo spot amid growing safety concerns
NEWS
33 mins ago
File Photo
HK graduate job vacancies fall 14.1pc yet salary rises 2pc in Q1, with accounting, tourism leading hire
NEWS
55 mins ago
(File Photo)
Civil servant jailed for seven months over airport suitcase theft
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
1 hour ago
Final EV scheme applications near completion after surge
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK teens spend up to seven hours a day on screens, survey finds
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Three in ESF kindergarten bribery case granted bail pending appeal
NEWS
2 hours ago
CUHK researchers uncover molecular 'bridge' key to memory and brain disease
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
5 hours ago
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.