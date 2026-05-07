Final EV scheme applications near completion after surge

The government has processed about 85 percent of applications for the electric vehicle (EV) “One-for-One Replacement” scheme submitted in March, the final month of the tax concession program.

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The Transport Department received around 13,500 applications during the month, more than triple the usual monthly average.

According to the department’s website, all applications submitted by mid-March have been processed, while those filed later in the month are expected to be completed progressively by mid-May.

To cope with the surge, the department said it deployed additional manpower and extended working hours, adding that applications are being processed in chronological order and are subject to strict verification.

Launched in 2018 and extended several times, the scheme aimed to encourage motorists to switch to EVs by offering higher First Registration Tax concessions to those scrapping their old private vehicles.

In April, lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung said the scheme’s expiration had created a gap between government policy and public expectations, particularly for those planning to upgrade their vehicles.

Other lawmakers also expressed disappointment over the decision to end the scheme, urging authorities to reconsider the move amid ongoing volatility in global oil prices.