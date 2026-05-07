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HK graduate job vacancies fall 14.1pc yet salary rises 2pc in Q1, with accounting, tourism leading hire

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Full-time job vacancies for Hong Kong university graduates fell 14.1 percent in the first quarter of 2026, yet median starting salary rose 2 percent to HK$20,000, with accounting, tourism, and retail bucking the slump to ramp up recruitment as a buoyant stock market and recovering tourism sector drove demand for professional services and frontline talent.

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Latest figures from the Joint Institution Job Information System (JIJIS) showed that graduate full-time openings slipped from 7,928 a year ago to 6,811, while the number of recruiting employers dropped over 20 percent to around 480, marking three consecutive years of decline.

Despite fewer roles, the median monthly salary for graduate roles has nudged up by over 2 percent to HK$20,000, with the average salary sitting slightly higher at HK$21,000. This suggests that companies are offering more competitive packages to lure top talent amid conservative hiring.

Most traditional sectors faced a steep drop in graduate vacancies. Surveying, electronics and mechanical engineering postings tumbled more than 70 percent year-on-year, while construction and conventional IT programming roles fell by more than 60 percent.

Defying the trend, accounting and audit saw a remarkable 194 percent surge to over 3,300 vacancies, leading the market upturn alongside steady hiring growth in logistics, hotel, tourism and retail trades.

Human resources expert and managing director of ACTS Consulting Alexa Chow Yee-ping noted that geopolitical tensions and delayed interest rate cuts have led to a “conservative” hiring climate.

She explained that fresh graduates rarely provide immediate short-term returns. In an uncertain economy, employers are hesitant to commit to mid-to-long-term human capital investments.

The tech sector is also undergoing a structural shift, with demand fading for junior programming roles but remaining strong for AI and robotics professionals with hands-on practical skills.

Chow added that rebounding visitor arrivals and major local events have given strong impetus to recruitment in retail, catering and hospitality.

Lawmaker Duncan Chiu Tat-kun noted that job market fluctuations are largely cyclical. The construction sector is adjusting amid a weak property market, while accounting firms are catching up on hiring after earlier headcount cuts, further boosted by vibrant market activity lifting demand for professional services.

He suggested conducting further targeted research to assess AI’s long-term impact on graduate employment.

graduateuni

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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