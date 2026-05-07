logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Burglary suspect injured after jumping from Kowloon City building to evade police

NEWS
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 40-year-old burglary suspect was injured on Thursday afternoon after jumping from a building in Kowloon City in a desperate attempt to escape police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man sustained abrasions to his forehead, hands, and legs during the fall but remained conscious and was subsequently transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical care.

The incident occurred when officers were investigating a burglary case in the area and attempting to arrest two suspects, including the injured man, following a report at a building on Mok Cheong Street.

According to the report, ten boxes of Gundam plastic models and three suitcases stored on the building's rooftop had vanished. Officers also discovered pry marks on the building's rear door, leading them to suspect a break-in.

Following investigations, one man was taken into custody on Wednesday, while the injured individual and a third accomplice were apprehended during today's operation.

Authorities have confirmed that the three suspects are acquaintances.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Restaurants can apply to welcome dogs from May 18
NEWS
25 mins ago
Woman injured by taxi at viral Sai Wan photo spot amid growing safety concerns
NEWS
33 mins ago
World Cup fever arrives in Hong Kong with exclusive pop-up store at East Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
46 mins ago
File Photo
HK graduate job vacancies fall 14.1pc yet salary rises 2pc in Q1, with accounting, tourism leading hire
NEWS
55 mins ago
(File Photo)
Civil servant jailed for seven months over airport suitcase theft
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
1 hour ago
Final EV scheme applications near completion after surge
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK teens spend up to seven hours a day on screens, survey finds
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Three in ESF kindergarten bribery case granted bail pending appeal
NEWS
2 hours ago
CUHK researchers uncover molecular 'bridge' key to memory and brain disease
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
5 hours ago
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
06-05-2026 15:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.