Burglary suspect injured after jumping from Kowloon City building to evade police

A 40-year-old burglary suspect was injured on Thursday afternoon after jumping from a building in Kowloon City in a desperate attempt to escape police officers.

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The man sustained abrasions to his forehead, hands, and legs during the fall but remained conscious and was subsequently transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical care.

The incident occurred when officers were investigating a burglary case in the area and attempting to arrest two suspects, including the injured man, following a report at a building on Mok Cheong Street.

According to the report, ten boxes of Gundam plastic models and three suitcases stored on the building's rooftop had vanished. Officers also discovered pry marks on the building's rear door, leading them to suspect a break-in.

Following investigations, one man was taken into custody on Wednesday, while the injured individual and a third accomplice were apprehended during today's operation.

Authorities have confirmed that the three suspects are acquaintances.