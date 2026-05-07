Morning Recap - May 7, 2026

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Elderly couple found dead in Po Tat Estate flat, police investigate

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A man and a woman, aged 77 and 71, were found dead in a flat at Po Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping on Wednesday afternoon, with police treating the case as suspicious, authorities said.

Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash

A 58-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a roadside railing at the entrance of the Eastern Harbour Crossing in Yau Tong early on Thursday, police said.

Merger proposed as Fresh Fish Traders' School faces closure, CCC Kei Tsun Primary willing to accept students

Fresh Fish Traders' School, which received zero Primary One classes for the next school year due to insufficient enrolment, is exploring a merger with a nearby school, with CCC Kei Tsun Primary School confirming it is considering the proposal.

Remand prisoner attacks officer at Stanley Prison, subdued with pepper spray

A 39-year-old remand prisoner attacked a correctional officer at Stanley Prison on Wednesday afternoon after suddenly losing control in a bathroom, authorities said.

(Video) Toyota car veers wildly on Kwun Tong Bypass, hits railing and crashes into Honda

A Toyota car sped wildly on the Kwun Tong Bypass on Wednesday afternoon, hitting a railing, bouncing into the air and then crashing into a Honda, causing the Honda to spin across the road, online footage shows.

World/China News

Trump sees 'very good chance' of Iran deal, but threatens strikes if not

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believed there was "a very good chance" of sealing a peace deal with Iran, but threatened to resume his bombardment of the country if negotiations fell apart.

Photo: Reuters

US says it disables unladen Iranian flagged tanker amid blockade

U.S. military forces fired several rounds at unladen Iranian-flagged tanker M/T Hasna on Wednesday, disabling the vessel as it attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in violation of the blockade, U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

File Photo/AFP

Israel strikes Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire

Israel struck Beirut on Wednesday for the first time since agreeing to a ceasefire with Hezbollah last month, with Israel saying it targeted a commander of the militant group's elite Radwan force in the city's southern suburbs.

Photo: Reuters

Russia warns diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from Kyiv if Moscow launches mass strike

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had warned diplomatic missions to evacuate staff promptly from Kyiv in the event of a mass strike by Moscow in response to any attempt by Ukraine to disrupt Russia's May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records; AMD results spark AI stock rally

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record highs, driven by strong quarterly results from Advanced Micro Devices that fuelled optimism about artificial intelligence demand.

Editorial

Chinese media criticism of Takaichi's kneeling in Australia reminds us of the wounds of the war

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked strong criticism from the Chinese state media during her recent trip to Australia, during which she knelt on both knees in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier to lay flowers at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Photo: Reuters