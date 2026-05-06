Male nurse accused of indecently assaulting girl in hospital

The case of a 31-year-old male nurse who allegedly indecently assaulted a teenage girl at Hong Kong Baptist Hospital on two occasions in 2024 was heard at Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday, as the defendant pleaded not guilty.

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The male nurse, surnamed Sit, allegedly placed the sleeping victim's hand on his genitals and later exposed the genitals to her in April 2024. He was charged with two counts of indecent assault.

The victim, now aged 16, testified in a video-recorded interview with a psychologist that the incident occurred when she was hospitalized in an isolation ward at the hospital on the night of April 22 due to vomiting and abdominal pain.

At around 10pm on the same day, after Sit assisted in disposing of a vomit bag and some trash, the victim saw that his trousers were falling, with his genitals exposed, according to the victim.

No one else was in the room at that time. The victim immediately called a friend to disclose the incident. However, Sit returned shortly after and apologized, saying, "I'm sorry, my trousers were a bit loose, and they fell. I hope I didn't scare you."

The victim later reported the incident to a female nurse and her aunt.