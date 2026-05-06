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46-year-old primary school teacher accused of theft from HK Disneyland

NEWS
22 mins ago
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A 46-year-old primary school teacher is accused of stealing keychains, fanny packs, hats, and hoodies from Hong Kong Disneyland last March, with a total value exceeding HK$3,500. She pleaded not guilty to one count of theft at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday.

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The defense argued that the defendant's confessions to park security and during a recorded interview were not voluntary, claiming she suffers from mental illness. It was claimed that security pressured her instead of calming her down, and that the police failed to explain her rights during the recorded interview. 

The defendant, Ng Wing-yee Gloria, is accused of stealing one shopping bag, three keychains, two transparent plastic sleeves, one badge ribbon, one fanny pack, one card holder, one black bag, two hats, one eco-bag, one shirt, one hoodie, and one shoulder bag from a store on Main Street in Disneyland on March 21, 2025, with a total value of HK$3,553. The items are the property of Hongkong International Theme Parks Limited. 

The defense admitted that the defendant was at the scene of the crime at approximately 3.30pm that day, and was arrested the same day. At the time of the incident, the defendant was a Disneyland Platinum Card member and held a disability registration card categorized as mental illness.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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