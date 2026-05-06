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NEWS

Merger proposed as Fresh Fish Traders' School faces closure, CCC Kei Tsun Primary willing to accept students

NEWS
44 mins ago
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Fresh Fish Traders' School, which received zero Primary One classes for the next school year due to insufficient enrolment, is exploring a merger with a nearby school, with CCC Kei Tsun Primary School confirming it is considering the proposal.

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In a letter to parents, Kei Tsun principal Ip Suet-yin said the school believes in the truth of "loving neighbours" and has a responsibility to accommodate children in the same district, allowing them to grow alongside Kei Tsun students in a stable environment. She added that the school has sufficient space and will not cut existing resources.

The two schools are about 500 metres apart. Kei Tsun has 27 classrooms but currently operates only 14 classes – two each for Primary One to Four, and three each for Primary Five and Six.

Fresh Fish Traders' School faces its third closure crisis. School supervisor Wong Tin-hung said in March that after thorough discussions, the school decided to merge with a like-minded sponsoring body's primary school in the district and had submitted an application to the Education Bureau. He believes the merger will integrate quality resources and create synergies, providing students with a more stable environment and richer learning experiences.

school merger Fresh Fish Traders' School Kei Tsun Primary School

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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