logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records; AMD results spark AI stock rally

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq jumped to record highs on Wednesday, buoyed by signs of a resolution in the Middle East conflict, while strong earnings from Advanced Micro Devices sparked a rally in chipmakers and other AI-related stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O soared 17% to a record high after forecasting quarterly revenue above expectations on robust demand for its data center chips.

Shares of rival Intel INTC.O jumped 2.4%, while the PHLX chip index .SOX jumped 3.5%, bringing its 2026 gain to about 60%.

Global stocks surged and oil prices slumped after Iran said it was reviewing a new U.S. proposal, while sources said Washington and Tehran were closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Gulf while leaving tricky issues such as Iran's nuclear program for later.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell almost 7% to $102.24 a barrel, helping ease concerns about inflationary pressures.

Wall Street has surged in recent weeks, with investors looking beyond the Middle East conflict and instead focusing on a strong first-quarter earnings season that has been driven by AI-related companies.

S&P 500 companies are on track for their strongest profit growth in more than four years. Over 80% of S&P 500 companies that reported through May 1 have exceeded analysts' profit estimates, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data.

"The economy is chugging along just fine. There's no real danger signs of something that's even close to approaching a downturn. And so with that as a backdrop, you have to own stocks," saidThomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Corning surged 14% after saying it was partnering with Nvidia to expand U.S. production of optical connectivity products used in AI data centers. Nvidia climbed almost 5%.

Hut 8 HUT.O soared 33% after the AI data center developer signed a 15-year lease worth $9.8 billion for its Beacon Point data center campus in Texas.

The S&P 500 was up 1.22% at 7,347.84 points.

The Nasdaq gained 1.67% to 25,749.83 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.15% at 49,864.23 points.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, led by industrials .SPLRCI, up 2.26%, followed by a 1.92% gain in information technology .SPLRCT.

U.S. private payrolls posted their largest increase in 15 months in April, pointing to continued labor market stability even as the conflict with Iran clouds the economy's outlook.

Investors were awaiting the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, with U.S. jobs seen increasing by 62,000 in April after rebounding 178,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said the risks to monetary policy have shifted towards higher inflation, possibly requiring interest rates to stay on hold for some time amid a seemingly stable job market.

Walt Disney rose almost 7% after the entertainment firm beat estimates for second-quarter results and as investors got a glimpse of CEO Josh D'Amaro's growth strategy for the company.

Uber Technologies gained 7.5% after the ride-hailing and delivery platform forecast strong second-quarter bookings.

Super Micro SMCI.O rallied 18% following a stronger-than-expected forecast for fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 .AD.SPX by a 1.7-to-one ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new highs and 18 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 170 new highs and 84 new lows.

Reuters

us stockwall street

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nasdaq hits record as AI chip stocks surge
FINANCE
06-05-2026 03:27 HKT
S&P 500 falls from record high on Middle East worries
FINANCE
05-05-2026 05:07 HKT
Wall Street ends higher, S&P 500, Nasdaq notch biggest monthly gains in years
FINANCE
01-05-2026 04:24 HKT
Wall Street extends losses after Fed decision, big tech earnings on tap
FINANCE
30-04-2026 03:56 HKT
Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower on renewed AI growth worries ahead of big tech earnings
NEWS
29-04-2026 06:00 HKT
Wall Street rangebound, cautious at start of heavy earnings week
FINANCE
28-04-2026 03:53 HKT
Stocks close lower on fading hopes for quick Iran deal, mixed quarterly earnings
FINANCE
24-04-2026 04:40 HKT
Wall Street rises on Iran ceasefire extension and solid earnings
FINANCE
23-04-2026 03:39 HKT
Wall Street dips as Middle East concerns dent earnings optimism
FINANCE
22-04-2026 03:16 HKT
Wall St dips after rally as US-Iran tensions gauged
FINANCE
21-04-2026 04:16 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.