Remand prisoner attacks officer at Stanley Prison, subdued with pepper spray

A 39-year-old remand prisoner attacked a correctional officer at Stanley Prison on Wednesday afternoon after suddenly losing control in a bathroom, authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 3.37pm. Prison officers intervened and, after warnings failed, used pepper spray to subdue the attacker.

The injured officer sustained chest wounds and was referred to a public hospital for further treatment after initial examination by the prison's medical staff. The attacker suffered back and head injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

The case has been handed over to police for investigation. The prisoner had been remanded in December 2024 on a charge of trafficking dangerous drugs.