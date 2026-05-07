logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Remand prisoner attacks officer at Stanley Prison, subdued with pepper spray

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 39-year-old remand prisoner attacked a correctional officer at Stanley Prison on Wednesday afternoon after suddenly losing control in a bathroom, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 3.37pm. Prison officers intervened and, after warnings failed, used pepper spray to subdue the attacker.

The injured officer sustained chest wounds and was referred to a public hospital for further treatment after initial examination by the prison's medical staff. The attacker suffered back and head injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

The case has been handed over to police for investigation. The prisoner had been remanded in December 2024 on a charge of trafficking dangerous drugs.

Stanley Prison prisoner attack pepper spray

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - May 7, 2026
NEWS
46 mins ago
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
NEWS
2 hours ago
Merger proposed as Fresh Fish Traders' School faces closure, CCC Kei Tsun Primary willing to accept students
NEWS
2 hours ago
Elderly couple found dead in Po Tat Estate flat, police investigate
NEWS
4 hours ago
Night Recap - May 6, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Male nurse accused of indecently assaulting girl in hospital
NEWS
8 hours ago
46-year-old primary school teacher accused of theft from HK Disneyland
NEWS
9 hours ago
Evolving Kai Tak landmark ‘Nine Dragons’ enters its soaring second phase
NEWS
9 hours ago
CUHK uncovers mangroves’ hidden nitrogen removal value at $8.5b
NEWS
10 hours ago
(file photo)
Chu Hai College finance director arrested over alleged $770,000 theft
NEWS
10 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.