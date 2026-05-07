Russia warns diplomatic missions to evacuate staff from Kyiv if Moscow launches mass strike

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had warned diplomatic missions to evacuate staff promptly from Kyiv in the event of a mass strike by Moscow in response to any attempt by Ukraine to disrupt Russia's May 9 Victory Day commemorations.

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"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly urges the authorities of your country...to treat this statement with the utmost responsibility and ensure the timely evacuation from the city of Kyiv of the personnel of diplomatic and other representations in connection with the inevitability of a retaliatory strike on Kyiv by Russia's Armed Forces," Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a video posted on Telegram.

Reuters