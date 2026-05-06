Night Recap - May 6, 2026

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Next-generation 999 system to support photos and multimedia reporting

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The Hong Kong Police Force is developing a next-generation 999 emergency call system that will allow members of the public to submit photographs when reporting incidents or seeking assistance, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

HK Airport passenger traffic rises 8pc in April despite fuel price surge: Mable Chan

Hong Kong International Airport saw its total passenger flights and passenger throughput climb by around 5 percent and 8 percent year-on-year, respectively, in April, despite flight cancellations and surging aviation fuel prices triggered by Middle East tensions, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said on Wednesday.

LegCo launches spokesman system to streamline responses, says Starry Lee

Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king said the introduction of a new spokesman system in the Legislative Council aims to enhance its ability to respond to inquiries from the public and the media, while noting that representation will depend on the nature of each issue.

Civil Aid Services carried more than luggage in Wang Fuk Court’s homecoming climb

For the residents of Wang Fuk Court, the 15-day home return journey carried both physical and emotional strain but the Civil Aid Services (CAS) ensured their steps never stood alone amid the heavy memories.

Lawmaker urges Disneyland to tap waterfront advantage with themed sea tours

A Hong Kong lawmaker has called on Hong Kong Disneyland to leverage its waterfront location and pier facilities to develop themed maritime tourism, linking Lantau Island attractions with Victoria Harbour and boosting the city’s “blue tourism” sector.

Business Today

HK's retail sales beat in March, jumping 12.8 percent as demand rises against uncertainties

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 12.8 percent in March, official data showed, as local and tourist demand rose amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove to sell 130 units on Sunday

Phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed by Henderson Land Development (0012), Hysan Development (0014), and Empire Group, will sell 130 units in its first round of sales on Sunday, with discounted prices starting at HK$6.98 million.

China services activity grows at faster rate in April, private PMI shows

China's services activity expanded at a faster pace in April, helped by stronger growth in new business, although overseas demand continued to decline, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

MPF's per-member average earnings hit HK$20,199.7 in April, a new monthly record

Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Funds investment income in April is estimated at HK$96.8 billion, or HK$20,199.7 for each of MPF's 4.79 million members, the system's largest ever monthly dollar gain, according to MPF Ratings.

Mox Bank targets full-year breakeven after breaking even in Q1

Standard Chartered-supported Hong Kong virtual bank Mox targets full-year breakeven after a breakeven first quarter of 2026, as it launches the Mox+ wealth solution and expands Mox Invest.

World/China

Chinese media condemn Japan PM for ‘performing’ during Australian War Memorial visit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has come under fire from Chinese media after kneeling to lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial during a visit on Tuesday.

US and Iran closing in on memorandum to end war, Pakistani source says

The United States and Iran are closing in on an agreement on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Gulf, a source from mediator Pakistan familiar with the negotiations said.

School bullies in Singapore face caning

School bullies in Singapore face caning under new guidelines, but the education minister said Tuesday it would be meted out only as a last resort with strict safeguards.

South Korean judge who hiked ex-first lady's jail sentence found dead

A South Korean judge who more than doubled the former first lady's prison sentence last month was found dead on Wednesday, police said.

China condemns Eswatini for being 'kept and fed' by Taiwan in travel row

China said on Wednesday Eswatini's leaders were being "kept and fed" by Taiwan, using unusually strong language to condemn the small southern African kingdom for hosting President Lai Ching-te.